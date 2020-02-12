HashCoin (HSC) Hits One Day Volume of $2,934.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a total market cap of $934,814.00 and approximately $2,934.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

