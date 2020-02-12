HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

FUL stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 18.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

