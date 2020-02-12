HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HB Fuller by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HB Fuller by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HB Fuller by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,753. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.