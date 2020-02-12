HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 260,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,278. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

