HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, HBZ coin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $43,791.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.06023067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121257 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.