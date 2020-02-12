HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,494,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $150.56. 1,774,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,298. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $151.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,829. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

