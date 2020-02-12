Head-To-Head Contrast: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) & Workiva (NASDAQ:WK)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workiva 1 1 2 0 2.25

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $53.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $26.28 million 9.98 -$2.74 million ($0.14) -48.64 Workiva $244.34 million 8.71 -$50.07 million ($0.93) -49.26

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software 25.64% 32.55% 25.13% Workiva -14.02% -208.31% -11.04%

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Workiva on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics. The Wireless segment offers SafePath Family, real-time family location tracking app; CommSuite VVM, a Visual Voicemail directly to a mobile phone app and email; CommSuite VTT, Voice-to-Text transcription system; NetWise Optics, a mobile analytics solution; NetWise Passport, an automated user onboarding and Wi-Fi service provisioning solution; QuickLink IoT Services Platform, an end-to-end device management platform; and Captivate, a mobile marketing and Big Data platform. The Graphics segment develops various software products, including graphic design and animation, compression, and PC/Mac utilities for consumers, professional artists, and educators. This segment offers Poser, 3D rendering and animation software for photorealistic characters, art, illustration, and digital design; Moho, 2D animation program for creating movies, cartoons, anime, and cut out animations; MotionArtist, a solution for creating animatics and interactive presentations; and StuffIt Deluxe, a solution for documents and media. The company provides its products through direct sales on its Websites, as well as through affiliate Websites, resellers, and retail outlets. It also offers technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

