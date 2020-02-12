Head to Head Review: Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) vs. Spirit MTA REIT (NASDAQ:SMTA)

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Spirit MTA REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.58 $4.09 billion N/A N/A Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.13 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Reit has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit MTA REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Property Reit and Spirit MTA REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit 1.35% 2.44% 0.27% Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% N/A -15.65%

Summary

Brookfield Property Reit beats Spirit MTA REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

