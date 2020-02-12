Head-To-Head Survey: SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and SALZGITTER AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SALZGITTER AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR N/A N/A N/A SALZGITTER AG/ADR 3.01% 8.61% 3.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and SALZGITTER AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR $6.16 billion 1.89 $957.63 million $1.87 12.27 SALZGITTER AG/ADR $10.96 billion 0.10 $323.24 million $0.57 3.21

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SALZGITTER AG/ADR. SALZGITTER AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SALZGITTER AG/ADR pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SALZGITTER AG/ADR beats BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. It is also involved in the commercial development activities under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, ship building, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes; and longitudinal-welded, and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facilities management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

