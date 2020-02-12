Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,936,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 92,644 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 483,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.87, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.