Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

HQY stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after buying an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 44.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 215,455 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

