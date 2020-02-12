Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) Short Interest Update

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEBT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Hebron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hebron Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Hebron Technology worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hebron Technology

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

