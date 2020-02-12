HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00026538 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $795.24 million and $1.21 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004858 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

