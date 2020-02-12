Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €1.15 ($1.34).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDD. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.05) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of HDD opened at €0.93 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of €1.79 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of $259.66 million and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €1.11.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

