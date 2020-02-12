Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,208 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Helen of Troy worth $81,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 97,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $198.53.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

