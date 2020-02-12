Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) vs. CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helix Biopharma and CannTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A CannTrust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Helix Biopharma and CannTrust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.68 million N/A N/A CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Helix Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Helix Biopharma has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Biopharma and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Biopharma N/A N/A -539.45% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CannTrust beats Helix Biopharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. The company has collaboration agreement with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for hematological malignancies, as well as a collaborative research agreement with Affilogic to assess proprietary anti-tumor targeting agents in combination with DOS47. Helix BioPharma Corp. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

