Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce $608.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.10 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $720.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.65, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

