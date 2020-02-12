Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 25.82%.

HNNA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742. Hennessy Advisors has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

