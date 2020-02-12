Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,707. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

