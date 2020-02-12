Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.88 Million

Analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $68.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.05 million to $70.28 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $56.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $266.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.34 million to $267.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.31 million, with estimates ranging from $281.49 million to $302.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

HTGC stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

