HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,372.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $441,106.00 and approximately $7,372.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.03542682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00247601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00144213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,927 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

