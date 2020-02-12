Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRTX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 444,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,601. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

