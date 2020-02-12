Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $234,900.00 in Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56.

On Friday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $157.99. 378,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,875. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.06. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.