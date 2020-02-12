Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

NYSE:HSY opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,167 shares of company stock worth $7,204,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

