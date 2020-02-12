Hi-Crush (HCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hi-Crush stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

HCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

