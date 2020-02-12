Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,960 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.