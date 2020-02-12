Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.