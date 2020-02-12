Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

