Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 87.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

ALGN stock opened at $264.46 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

