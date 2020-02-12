Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 657,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 777.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 135,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,152,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,725. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

