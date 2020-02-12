Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.38 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full-year sales of $9.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $115.06.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

