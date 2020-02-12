Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.64 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 948,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

