Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $67,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. 23,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

