Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $105.34 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,139 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 1.60% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $105,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 11,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,677. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

