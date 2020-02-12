Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $43.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,417. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

