Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 33,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,819 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 152,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,893,935. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

