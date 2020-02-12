HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HNI opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. HNI has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $42.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

