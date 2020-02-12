Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMLP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE HMLP opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,823,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.