Holistic Financial Partners Has $13.06 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.6% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,758. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

