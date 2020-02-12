Holistic Financial Partners Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of UAUG stock remained flat at $$26.18 on Wednesday. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

