Holistic Financial Partners Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 127,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.