Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 221,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 219,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,935. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.