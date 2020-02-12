Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 5,152,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,437,366. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

