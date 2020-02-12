Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEP opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

