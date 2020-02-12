Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report sales of $134.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.70 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $132.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $535.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.90 million to $542.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $532.83 million, with estimates ranging from $519.10 million to $560.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.6725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

