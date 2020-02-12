Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.9% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Nomura reduced their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

NYSE HD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $241.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,110. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.