Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187,800 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Home Depot worth $788,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,110. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.