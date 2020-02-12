HOQU Market Capitalization Achieves $459,142.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. HOQU has a market cap of $459,142.00 and $193,964.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. During the last week, HOQU has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03565277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00258904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00145804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002973 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

