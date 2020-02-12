Horizen Price Tops $13.74 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.74 or 0.00132171 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Upbit. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $115.53 million and $2.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00701920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00129255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001283 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,409,450 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Graviex, COSS and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

