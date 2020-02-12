HorusPay (HORUS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $671,723.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.